Eurovision fans 'gutted' as Glasgow loses out to Liverpool
Eurovision fans in Scotland have been left stunned after Glasgow lost out to Liverpool in the bid to host next year's event.
Glasgow had been the bookies' favourite, with its cheerleaders including former winner Lulu and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
But Liverpool can now expect thousands of visitors and a slice of the global spotlight in May.
Lulu said her heart sank when the announcement was made.
But she added: "You have to be a good loser. It's very important.
"And in the end you know the UK is hosting and that's what we've got to be grateful for - that we are now focused on supporting Liverpool doing a great job for Ukraine.
"My heart sunk, I have to say. But I'm such an old fart and have had a lot of disappointments in my life. I've managed to get over them and I suppose I'll get over this one, but I thought we were going to do it."
Ms Sturgeon said she was "gutted" that Glasgow had missed out.
"Congratulations, Liverpool. Gutted for Glasgow, but no doubt you'll do Eurovision and Ukraine proud," the first minister tweeted.
Friday's announcement came after a hotly-contested bidding process, which saw 20 possible host cities cut to a final two.
The show is coming to the UK for the first time in 25 years after this year's winner, Ukraine, was unable to take up hosting duties due to the war.
The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will stage the 67th edition of the event on 13 May.
Essex singer Sam Ryder finished second place in May, making the UK the default hosts.
Broadcaster and Eurovision TV commentator Graham Norton announced the Eurovision host city on the BBC's The One Show.
Cities were judged on criteria including a suitable venue, strength of the cultural offer, commitment to making a financial contribution and "alignment with the BBC's strategic priorities".
The BBC said both cities had provided "incredibly strong bids" and each "proposed to reflect Ukrainian culture and music in their own unique way" but that Liverpool eventually won out.