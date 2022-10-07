Two children and man injured after three-car crash in Rutherglen
- Published
Two children and a man have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.
The accident, which involved a Kia Venga, Toyota Yaris and a Skoda Citigo, happened on Spittal Road, Rutherglen, at about 13:00.
The children, who were in the Yaris, were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow as a precaution.
Police said the driver of the Kia Venga was admitted to the adjoining Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
No details of any injuries have been released at this time.
The collision happened at the junction with Alloway Drive.
Sgt Laura Thomson said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and to also view any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.