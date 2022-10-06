Murder probe after death of man found in Glasgow street
A murder inquiry has begun after the death of a 36-year-old man in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.
Kevin John Kennedy, who was also known as Kevin Jamieson, was found with serious injuries on Cornwall Street South around 23:30 on Wednesday.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police Scotland said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and there was no threat to the wider community.
Det Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family of Mr Kennedy at this difficult time for them.
"If anyone saw anything or heard anything before or after the incident that might help with our investigation, I would urge them to come forward."