Glasgow man guilty of killing neighbour in deliberate fire
- Published
A man killed his neighbour after setting fire to his home in the hope he would then get moved to a sheltered housing complex, a court has heard.
Junaid Saddiqui started a fire in his flat in Lincluden Path in Glasgow's Pollokshields on 1 June 2021.
The 54-year-old then fled without getting help when the blaze got out of control. His neighbour Rahul Thakur died after suffering smoke inhalation.
He was convicted of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.
The former airline worker had originally gone on trial accused of murder before being convicted of the lesser charge.
A judge heard how 15 other families were forced out of their homes because of the damage caused by the fire.
Saddiqui told jurors his plan of starting a "little fire", hoping to then get moved to a nearby sheltered housing complex, was a "ridiculous idea".
The court heard he had lived at the top-floor flat in Lincluden Path for three years. He claimed that he had asked his housing association if he could be moved.
His KC Ronnie Renucci put to him: "Did you think it would be better in the sheltered housing due to the community aspect?"
He replied: "Yes."
Saddiqui said on the day of the blaze he felt "pretty low".
Mr Renucci said: "Did you do something about not hearing from the housing association?"
Saddiqui answered: "I thought I would start a little fire - it would cause a bit of damage and I would get a move quicker."
He told the court he wanted to let a bundle of paper in his living room "burn a bit" before he put it out. But Saddiqui said the fire quickly got "unexpectedly bigger".
He initially tried to quell it with buckets of water before deciding to escape.
Saddiqui decided to go to a local shop and did not dial 999 as he was now "in a bit of trouble" and "afraid".
The court was shown photos of large flames and smoke then billowing from the building.
It was the headteacher of a nearby primary school and others who helped raise the alarm.
Saddiqui claimed to an ambulance worker that he had been cooking earlier and had left to go the shop.
He told the trial he was "really upset" he had caused the death of a "good neighbour".
Prosecutor Derick Nelson put it to Saddiqui he could have got help that day, but instead "left everyone in the close to their fate".
Lord Mulholland told him: "You set a fire in your own flat resulting in the death of your next-door neighbour.
"Fifteen families were decanted from their homes - that was down to you.
"It will result in a lengthy sentence of imprisonment."
Saddiqui was remanded in custody pending sentencing on 3 November in Edinburgh.