Schoolchildren to stay at home as E. coli cases rise to 10
- Published
Pupils in a class at a South Lanarkshire school have been asked to stay at home after cases of E. coli rose to 10.
Last week, four children at a nursery school in the Biggar area and another person tested positive for the infection.
NHS Lanarkshire said the number of local cases had since doubled.
Pupils in the primary one/two class at Tinto Primary School have now been told to stay away.
Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, public health consultant at the NHS board, said the decision was "one control measure we are taking to prevent further spread".
"We have written to parents, carers and staff to provide the most up-to-date information and ongoing health advice," she said.
"We appreciate that this will be an anxious time for those who are directly affected by the infection as well as the whole school community.
"We have encouraged parents to keep their children away from other children and those at higher risk until their negative results have been received."
Medical attention
Dr Smith-Palmer said those who had been affected were not currently attending the school or nursery and had submitted samples for testing.
The symptoms of E.coli O157 can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea or fever. In a small proportion of cases, it can cause serious complications.
Dr Smith-Palmer, added: "We are asking people in the local area to be alert for any symptoms they, or a child they look after, may have.
"Anyone who has developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection which can mimic other illnesses.
"Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP practice or NHS24 on 111 when the GP practice is closed. This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community.
"This recent increase in cases reinforces the importance of washing hands regularly, particularly before eating or preparing food and after going to the toilet."