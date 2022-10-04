Work starts on first of two new Islay ferries
- Published
Work has begun on the first of two new ferries being built in Turkey to serve CalMac's Islay routes in Argyll.
Cemre Marin Endustri won a £91m contract to construct the boats earlier this year.
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) had considered 11 bids for the work, including one from the nationalised Ferguson in Inverclyde.
The first ferry is expected to be delivered by October 2024 and will enter service following sea trials.
The second ship should follow in early 2025.
The 94.8m (311ft) ferries will each have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.
They will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes.
CMAL said carbon reduction had been a key factor in vessel design and the new ferries were expected to deliver a significant reduction in emissions.
Chief executive Kevin Hobbs said: "This initial stage of the build will see the construction of the first blocks being carried out under cover, before being relocated to the slipway to be assembled in a process called keel laying.
"Work at the shipyard is progressing well; the team at Cemre is delivering each stage within the agreed timeline.
"I'm sure this will be welcome news for island communities to see the build programme get under way for these much-needed vessels."
The Islay vessels form part of a 10-year programme of investment by CMAL, backed by £580m from the Scottish government for five years from 2021 to 2026.
The new ships will replace MV Hebridean Isles and allow another ferry, MV Finlaggan, to be redeployed to another route.
Last week, it emerged one of two ferries being built by Ferguson Marine for CalMac had been delayed until 2024.
The ship, currently known as hull 802, was expected to enter service between October and December next year.
But Ferguson has now said the vessel will not be ready until the first quarter of 2024.
Over budget
The two vessels, hull 802 and the Glen Sannox, will be more than £150m over budget and five years late.
The news emerged the day after a BBC documentary uncovered evidence of a number of irregularities in the awarding of the original £97m contract.
Documents obtained by BBC Disclosure indicated that Ferguson Marine benefited from preferential treatment.
The Scottish Conservatives have called for a police probe into the suggestions that the process may have been rigged.
Government-owned ferries agency CMAL has defended the procurement and said an audit in 2018 found "no adverse issues".