Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils
- Published
Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school.
The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister.
Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a picture of herself with the class.
Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating and providing support to the school.
St Albert's head teacher Clare Harker said staff were shocked and horrified by the reaction on social media.
She said: "Thankfully the pupils in the photo are unaware of the online abuse as they're so young, but all the teachers and parents are appalled.
"Thank you to everyone, including the first minister, for their messages of support for the children and school. Their kind words have helped reaffirm our faith in human beings following the disgusting online abuse."
The first minister condemned the comments on Saturday.
She posted: "Every brilliant young person and every member of staff @StAlbertsG41 is worth a million and more of the vile racists who hurl abuse at them.
"It's my privilege to represent the wonderful, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural Southside of Glasgow. I stand with them, always."
Glasgow City Council is currently working with groups to highlight Hate Crime Awareness Week.
Councillor Christina Cannon, the convener for education and equalities, said the online abuse was a "sickening reminder" of why everyone needed to stand up to hate crime.
"Glasgow is proud to be an inclusive city enriched by its diversity," she said.
"Our slogan is People Make Glasgow and that means all people. We do not tolerate hate crime and I encourage anyone who witnesses it or experiences it to report it either to the police or via a third party reporting centre."
She said the school had been overwhelmed with support. On Monday, hearts were drawn in chalk around the school by community members.
Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the incident.
Supt Patrick Murphy said: "There is no place for these types of abusive posts and messages on social media platforms. I would ask anyone to report any offensive comments to Police Scotland on 101."