Railway closed after bomb found at Barrhead building site

railGoogle

An unexploded bomb has been discovered in East Renfrewshire, prompting the closure of a railway line.

Police were called to a construction site on Springfield Road, Barrhead - where new houses are being built - at about 10:00.

The line between Neilston and Muirend has been closed and is not expected to reopen until 18:00, Network Rail said.

Police Scotland said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been contacted and the road had been closed.

Related Topics