Railway closed after bomb found at Barrhead building site

Police set up a cordon at Springfauld Way near Springfield Road

An unexploded bomb has been discovered in East Renfrewshire, prompting the closure of a railway line.

Police were called to a construction site on Springfield Road, Barrhead - where new houses are being built - at about 10:00.

The line between Neilston and Muirend has been closed and is not expected to reopen until 18:00, Network Rail said.

Police Scotland said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been contacted and the road had been closed.

The large site has a number of unoccupied houses, however properties at one end of the site which are occupied have not been evacuated.

The line between Neilston and Muirend is not expected to reopen until 18:00

