Railway closed after bomb found at Barrhead building site
- Published
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in East Renfrewshire, prompting the closure of a railway line.
Police were called to a construction site on Springfield Road, Barrhead - where new houses are being built - at about 10:00.
The line between Neilston and Muirend has been closed and is not expected to reopen until 18:00, Network Rail said.
Police Scotland said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been contacted and the road had been closed.
The large site has a number of unoccupied houses, however properties at one end of the site which are occupied have not been evacuated.