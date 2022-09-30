Nursery pupils in E. coli stomach bug outbreak in Biggar
- Published
Children and teachers at a nursery school in Biggar have been tested for E. coli after four pupils were confirmed to have the bacterial infection.
NHS Lanarkshire said a fifth person with close links to one of the other cases had also tested positive.
The health board was unable to release further details of the outbreak due to patient confidentiality.
The symptoms of E. coli O157 can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea or fever.
Public health consultant Dr Alison Smith-Palmer said anyone who had developed symptoms should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection.
She added: "This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community.
"Also, washing hands with soap and water is the best way to stop this bug from spreading."