Teenagers detained for murder bid knife attack in Thornliebank
- Published
Two teenagers who attempted to kill a 15-year-old boy in East Renfrewshire have been detained for 40 months.
The pair - aged 15 and 16 at the time - carried out the knife attack in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, on 28 February last year.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the boy's life was saved due to the actions of a taxi driver, police and surgeons.
Both the teenagers had earlier pled guilty to an attempted murder charge.
They cannot be named for legal reasons.
Doctors initially thought the victim, who was stabbed with an eight-inch (20cm) knife, would not survive after he was rushed to hospital.
One of the attackers was later found sobbing down the phone confessing to police what he had done, the court was told.
Passing sentence, judge Lord Young told the pair that their terms took into account guidelines which had been put in place for people under the age of 26.
The guidelines follow research which found that young people who commit crime lack maturity, need rehabilitation and that sentences need to reflect this.
But Lord Young said the circumstances of the offence meant the pair still needed to be given terms of detention.
Discounted sentence
He told the first accused: "You pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder. If it had not been for the actions of the taxi driver, the police and the surgeons, you would be appearing in the dock today on a charge of murder.
"Given the circumstances of the offence, I have come to the conclusion that only a custodial disposal is appropriate in this case.
"Had you not pleaded guilty, the sentence would be one of five years. However, given your early plea of guilty, I will discount this to one of 40 months."
At earlier proceedings, the court heard how the murder bid occurred in Thornliebank Road, Thornliebank.
The pair had been drinking that night and left the 16-year-old's home at about 22:00.
They knew their victim and had been in contact earlier. All three were later seen in the area of Thornliebank Road.
Prosecutor Blair Speed said a taxi driver went on to spot two males running in the direction of where the victim was.
Life-threatening injuries
One was seen putting what appeared to be a sword down the front of his trousers.
He alerted police before the blood-soaked boy was found lying at a bus stop close to Eastwood Cemetery.
After the crime, the then 15-year-old attacker was described as distressed stating to a witness: "It was me who started it."
The weapon used in the attack was found to be a eight-inch knife, which police seized.
The victim suffered 10 wounds including five to his left arm and needed emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries to his chest and abdomen.
On Wednesday, defence advocate John Brannigan, who represented the first accused, said his client was sorry for the attack.
'Complete regret'
He added: "He wishes me to express his deepest apologies to the victim of this assault and to the court.
"The period of reflection, which he has undergone, has given him the insight that if he could undo this, then he would.
"It is crystal clear, my lord that he is extremely remorseful for his actions."
Solicitor advocate Raymond McIlwham told the court that the second accused had always taken responsibility for his actions.
The lawyer added: "He expresses his complete regret for what happened that night. He immediately regretted his actions.
"He called the police soon after and handed himself in."