Centenarians wait patiently for cards from the King
- Published
A Scottish centenarian is among those waiting for a card from King Charles III after the tradition was put on hold following the death of the Queen.
Janet Harvey, who worked on the Clydeside shipyards during World War Two, has celebrated her 100th birthday without the usual royal missive.
She said she was looking forward to becoming one of the first to receive a congratulations card from the King.
The service is currently suspended.
Until the Queen's death earlier this month, hundreds of birthday and anniversary cards were sent out every week offering congratulations from the monarch.
Since King Charles III acceded to the throne on 8 September, the tradition, which dates back to 1917, has been put on temporary hold.
Celebrating her birthday at a Glasgow's Golden Generation day care centre, Janet said: "I would hope I would get [a card] but so far it hasn't arrived."
Janet worked on some of the biggest battleships built during World War Two, and in 2018 was awarded an honorary doctorate of engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University "in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the war effort with the Glasgow shipyards".
Karen Lochrie, a senior support worker at the Fred Paton Centre, organised a party for Janet's friends and nieces.
"She really is our inspiration, we all love Janet," Ms Lochrie said. "We could listen to her all day from her days back in the shipyards to where she is now - we are all in awe of her."
At the time of the Queen's platinum jubilee, Janet told BBC Scotland that by taking on a role in the Auxiliary Territorial Service Princess Elizabeth, as she was at the time, inspired her to take on a traditionally male role as an electrician during the war.
"What she was doing gave you a lift to try and do your best, because you saw she was doing something different... driving her truck," she said.
Janet, who still lives in her own home and remains healthy at 100, said it was "very sad" when the Queen died.
"I did like her," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme. "She did a very good job and I did respect her very much because she had a lot of problems with her family."
Regarding the new 73-year-old monarch, she said she was not sure how King Charles III would get on given his advancing years.
"He's getting on isn't he? They've to appear every day in public - it must be very stressful every day."
But she added: "I would like to get the card because I don't know anybody that's got one. I'm the first that I know of all my friends - I don't know anybody who's lived to my age and is still out and about and still living alone.
"I'm very lucky."
Cards are sent to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year after, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th, 70th wedding anniversaries, and every subsequent year.
With an ageing population, the number of recipients has grown - in 1917 King George V sent out 24 telegrams to centenarians and 273 were sent in 1952 when Elizabeth II became monarch.
By 2014 the office responsible for the cards had to hire extra staff as the annual tally topped 7,500.
An official statement on the Royal website said congratulatory messages were "not being sent at this time and applications are not currently being processed".
It added: "If you have already made an online or postal application to the anniversaries office, it will be processed when operations resume, and you will receive confirmation that a message has been arranged."