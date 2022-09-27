Eurovision: Glasgow has biggest heart to play host, says Lulu
- Published
Former Eurovision winner Lulu has said Glasgow deserves to host the 2023 song contest as it had the "audience with the biggest hearts".
She said she would be "personally thrilled" if the city where she grew up and learned about music was chosen to host the five-night event.
The singer spoke to BBC News after it was announced Glasgow and Liverpool had made the final shortlist.
A decision on the host city will be made "within weeks", the BBC said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime Lulu said she believed Glasgow was "well prepared" to play host.
She added: "I know how much we love music, how much we supported music, how many great talents have come from there. I also know - and I can be objective too because I live outside of Glasgow - how warm-hearted an audience they are. I know how brilliantly a job they would do.
"At this point if we had Glasgow, I will feel it's my house that's putting this party on. Glasgow is very sophisticated in so many ways. It's cultured. But it's also got the people who have the biggest hearts.
"Look back at my heritage and why I had the life and career I've had - it's because of what I learned back there."
The UK was chosen to host the 2023 contest after organisers decided it could not be staged by this year's winner, Ukraine, because of the ongoing war. The UK's Sam Ryder finished runner-up in May's event in Turin, Italy.
A hotly-contested selection process saw 20 UK cities express an interest in hosting next year's show before that was narrowed down to seven, and now a final two.
Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney - who performed alongside Lulu at Pride in London earlier this year - also backed the contest coming to Glasgow.
The Drag Race UK season two winner tweeted: "I would LOVE to see Glasgow host Eurovision! I've got my fingers and my legs crossed."
The winning location will attract thousands of visitors and the attention of around 160 million TV viewers around the world.
Glasgow was a bookies' favourite from the off, and the city has seen a surge in hotel bookings throughout May 2023.
A search on booking.com showed 93% of venues listed were unavailable for the month.
The OVO Hydro venue has a capacity of 14,300 and was one of the host venues of the COP26 climate summit last year.
In comparison, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena holds 11,000 - however, the home of The Beatles has a rich musical history that attracts thousands of international visitors every year.
'Mega impact on Glasgow'
Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said she knew the city had "everything it takes" to host a successful Eurovision.
She added: "Having such a huge global event here, as with all the big events that we host in Glasgow, brings huge benefits to the city. Lots of people coming, spending their money in local businesses, but also going back home and telling folk what a brilliant city this is.
"Every person that comes to Glasgow is called a multiplier - they have an effect where it ripples out across the world for Glasgow's reputation and economy. Eurovision, along with the other big events that we're hosting over the next couple of years, will have that kind of impact on a mega scale for Glasgow."
Culture Minister Neil Gray added: "We are delighted that Glasgow has made the final selection to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
"The Scottish government will continue to engage with Glasgow council as they progress their final bid."