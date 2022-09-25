Driver, 60, dies after car crash on A83 in Argyll
A 60-year-old driver has died in a crash on the A83 in Argyll.
The man was driving a red Jaguar XK8 Coupe which crashed on the Old Military Road near Ardgartan, at around 18:00 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for almost eight hours, reopening just before 02:00 on Sunday.
Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing and appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.
Sgt Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss."