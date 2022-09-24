Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen coming from windows on the block's upper floors.
The fire was reported as extinguished after 22:00. It is understood there were no reported casualties.