Man charged over attempted murder of police officer in Glasgow
A man has been arrested and charged over the attempted murder of a police officer in Glasgow.
The officer was attacked while making inquiries at a property in Wyndford Drive, in the city's Maryhill area, at about 07:30 on Friday.
He was treated for injuries at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and was later discharged.
Police Scotland said the 26-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A female officer also sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment.
Supt Ross Allan, of Greater Glasgow Division, said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the officers involved but thankfully neither officer sustained any serious injuries.
"This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider community."