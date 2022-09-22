Man who slashed three strangers in 90 minutes in Glasgow jailed
- Published
A man who brutally slashed three strangers in 90 minutes has been jailed for seven and a half years.
Michael Coyle, 33, carried out the attacks in Glasgow's Howard Street in the city centre last December.
Freed early from a previous term for a knife crime, Coyle admitted assaulting all three men to their severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
"You are a menace, a thug and a danger to the public," Lord Mulholland told him at the High Court in Glasgow.
"The circumstances of the crimes are appalling - showing savagery and cruelty."
Coyle's first victim Stuart Bredin had been at the 8-Ball pool hall in Howard Street at about 22:30 on 17 December, 2021.
Construction worker Coyle was also there with colleagues.
All the men were then captured on CCTV standing outside the pool hall.
Prosecutor John McElroy said: "Coyle and Mr Bredin were unknown to one another.
"They appear to engage in conversation. Coyle is then seen to strike him on the left side of the face causing him to stagger backwards."
'Scarred for life'
Lord Mulholland was shown a photo of the ear-to-mouth wound Mr Bredin suffered, which has left him scarred for life.
As Coyle fled the scene, the blood-soaked 36-year-old was rushed to hospital by a nearby taxi driver.
Coyle later ended up in Kelly's Bar in Howard Street around midnight.
Mr McElroy said he was involved in a "minor altercation" with Jordan Buist and Paul McLaughlin.
Coyle - wearing a hi-vis jacket - then slashed the two friends outside the pub.
Mr McLaughlin, 25, was struck on the left side of the face with Mr Buist, 23, knifed from behind. Both are also scarred for life.
Coyle was previously sentenced to 27 months in March 2020 and ordered to be supervised for a year on his release.
He was then freed early on 13 May, 2021.
Coyle must first serve 213 days from his previous jail term before starting his latest sentence.