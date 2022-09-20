Extra ScotRail services for Scotland's Nations League qualifiers
ScotRail has announced additional trains and carriages for Scotland's Nations League matches this week.
The national squad face Ukraine on Wednesday and Republic of Ireland on Saturday, both with a 19:45 kick off.
Queuing systems will also be in place at Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the closet station to Hampden.
Fans have been urged to allow extra time for travelling to and from games and to buy their return tickets in advance.
Sell-out crowds are expected to attend both qualifier matches.
Steve Clarke's side last faced Ukraine in June for their World Cup play-off semi-final - which resulted in a 3-1 defeat.
Supporters have been advised to go to Mount Florida as soon as they can after the final whistle and join queues via Bolton Drive.
ScotRail said extra staff would be on hand to help.
The rail provider added that alcohol is banned in stations and on trains.
Commuters who use Neilston services have also been advised that trains will be much busier than normal on both days.