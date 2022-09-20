Dog walker, 83, killed in Prestwick lorry crash named
- Published
An 83-year-old man who died after being hit by a lorry in Prestwick has been named by police.
John Ward, also known as Jack, had been walking his dog on Ayr Road, at the junction with Pleasantfield Road, on Friday 9 September, when they were struck by the lorry.
Emergency services were called at about 09:25 but Mr Ward and his dog Benji died at the scene.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.