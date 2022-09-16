Òran Mór venue in Glasgow taken over by Scotsman Hospitality
The iconic Òran Mór venue in the west end of Glasgow has been taken over by Scotsman Hospitality, formerly known as the G1 Group.
Òran Mór was founded by Colin Beattie of Skerryvore Ltd nearly 20 years ago.
The popular venue, restaurant and bar is located at the top of Byres Road opposite the Botanic Gardens.
Scotsman Hospitality is owned by Stefan King, whose company operates several other bars and restaurants in the city.
Its portfolio includes Hillhead Bookclub, The Bothy, and the Grosvenor Cinema and Cafe in the west end.
The hospitality group also owns The Corinthian Club and Arta in the Merchant City.
Scotsman Hospitality and Òran Mór confirmed the news on social media.
A statement from Scotsman Hospitality said: "We are delighted to confirm that Scotsman Group have invested in Skerryvore Ltd, the company which owns and operates Oran Mor in Glasgow's West End.
"As a Group, we have been fans of the operation at Oran Mor since its inception some 20 years ago by founder Colin Beattie, and we are happy to confirm that Colin will continue working with the business as chairman of Skerryvore Ltd going forward.
"We are no strangers to operating in the West End ourselves with Hillhead Bookclub, the Grosvenor Cinema & Cafe and The Bothy in Ruthven Lane, and we are very much looking forward to our involvement in this historic venue.
"In addition, we want to take a moment to say a warm welcome to the current Oran Mor team to the Scotsman Group family."
Theatre company A Play, A Pie and A Pint also welcomed the news on social media.
The company said its award-winning plays presented in Òran Mór's theatre have been "further secured" by the deal.
A Twitter thread said: "A Play, a Pie and a Pint was founded 18 years ago by Colin Beattie and David MacLennan.
"Now under the assured creative leadership of Jemima Levick, our artistic director & CEO, we are happy to confirm that Colin will continue his relationship with A Play, a Pie and a Pint, working alongside the business as chairman of Skerryvore Ltd going forward."
Òran Mór was formerly home to the Kelvinside Parish Church.
Mr Beattie led the refurbishment efforts beginning in 2002 and Òran Mór opened its doors to the public in June 2004.
Glasgow-born writer and artist Alasdair Gray was commissioned to create the ceiling mural in the auditorium. It one of the largest pieces of public art in Scotland.
The historic space is a popular wedding, birthday, ceilidh and graduation ball venue.
Its name is Gaelic for "great melody of life" or "big song".