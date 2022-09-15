Glasgow awards licences to lap-dancing clubs
Glasgow City Council has awarded licences to lap dancing clubs for the first time, allowing the city's three venues to remain open.
It ruled in March that no new clubs could open, but existing venues would have "grandfather rights" to apply for sexual entertainment venue status.
Seventh Heaven, Diamond Dolls and Platinum Lace were each granted three-year licences.
It comes after Edinburgh council voted to ban lap dancing clubs in April.
Glasgow Violence Against Women Partnership had urged the licensing committee to reject the applications.
The partnership's Kirsti Hay said the venues contributed to sustaining gender inequality, objectifying women and "predatory behaviour within our society".
She said Glasgow risked becoming Scotland's sex capital and "a city for stags, sex tourism and sex entertainment".
Edinburgh's four lap dancing venues are expected to close in April 2023 after the city's licensing board voted for the ban.
A union representing lap dancers said it would take the council to court.
Councillor Alex Wilson, who chairs Glasgow's licensing committee, said: "We're not Edinburgh, we have explored this to a greater detail. They made their own decisions based on whatever evidence sessions they held.
"I like to think that we are pragmatic and we listen to people out there."
Cllr Wilson said Glasgow's consultation had included the Violence Against Women Partnership, the GMB sex workers' union, dancers, club owners and lawyers.
He said residents, Police Scotland and other women's groups had not objected.
Powers to licence sexual entertainment venues were given to councils by the Scottish government in 2019.
Under the new scheme clubs have to abide by conditions set out by the council.
These include ensuring signage is discreet and performers are "always appropriately clothed" outside the venue.
Codes of conduct for customers are required, dancers must have secure changing facilities and private booths "must not be fully enclosed".
All performers need to provide identification, such as a passport, before working at the venue and CCTV must be in use.
Sexual entertainment venues will have to reapply for licences at the end of the three-year period.
From Local Democracy Reporter Drew Sandelands.