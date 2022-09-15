Woman, 31, dies after car crashes into wall
- Published
A woman has died after the car she was driving hit a wall in Renfrewshire.
Police were called to Beith Road in Johnstone, at its junction with Overton Road, at 03:30 on Thursday.
The 31-year-old driver was the only person in a blue Vauxhall Astra which struck the wall.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died. The road was closed for more than three hours for investigation work to be completed.
Police are asking for the public's help to find out what caused the crash.
Sgt James Crawford, from Renfrewshire and Inverclyde road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the car before the crash to get in touch with us.
"Likewise, anyone who may have dashcam footage of that area please review it and contact police with anything that may be relevant."