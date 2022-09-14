Corroded gas pipe sparked Ayrshire house explosion, says report
By Katie Hunter
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
A corroded gas pipe led to a house explosion in South Ayrshire which left a family of four in hospital, according to an official report.
The huge blast ripped through Gorse Park in Kincaidston in October 2021.
It completely destroyed one home and damaged dozens more.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found there were "numerous localised spots of corrosion" in the service pipe leading to Number 3 Gorse Park.
But it has concluded no further action will be taken against gas distribution network operator SGN.
Some local residents have described the report as "a kick in the teeth" which raises more questions than answers.
The HSE released three reports following Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by the BBC and others.
One of the reports highlights how three holes were found in the pipe, which meant gas from one of the leaks built up in the house before the explosion.
The report author Steve Critchlow says the extent of the damage to the property meant it was not possible to identify an ignition source.
Mr Critchlow says, in his opinion, the corrosion occurred because the plastic coating of the pipe was damaged.
He adds it was possible that damage occurred when the pipe was laid - estimated to be in the early 1970s - and the trench around it filled in.
But he says he cannot speculate on who would have been responsible for that work.
The blast site remains fenced off, with three of the four worst-affected houses knocked down while one is still standing empty.
A separate factual report by HSE found the houses were built by a predecessor to South Ayrshire Council and the pipework laid by a predecessor to SGN.
The HSE, which confirmed its investigation into the Gorse Park explosion had now been concluded, said it was not realistic to expect to be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt who was responsible for causing the damage to the service pipe.
It added that it was unlikely there would be a reasonable prospect of conviction.
A spokesperson for HSE said it recognised that the incident "caused significant disruption and concern to the residents of Kincaidston".
They added: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.
"We investigated this incident fully and notified the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) of the outcome of the investigation.
"HSE concluded that there was no evidence to indicate that, on the balance of probabilities, SGN failed to do all that it reasonably should have done to prevent the explosion.
"We know this will disappoint the residents of Kincaidston. We have written to those most directly affected to explain our decision."
The spokesperson added that all of the gas metallic main and service pipes in the area had recently been replaced.
'They don't even know who's to blame'
Kincaidston residents who had called for the investigation results to be made public as quickly as possible told BBC Scotland they were not happy with the findings.
Steven Graham, who lives a few hundred metres from the blast site, said: "I think it raises more questions than it gives you answers.
"It seems like their conclusion is more of a 'we think this happened' rather than 'this is what happened' and I think we really need at least a second or third opinion."
Mr Graham added: "They don't even know who's to blame. They don't know who laid these pipes initially.
"We're still waiting for answers."
Robert Dunn, from the Kincaidston Community Centre, said: "It's a bit galling and a bit of a kick in the teeth.
"Who did lay the pipeline into those houses back then and who filled it in?"