Man, 83, dies after being hit by lorry in Prestwick
An 83-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in Ayrshire on Friday.
The accident happened on Ayr Road, Prestwick, at about 09:25.
Police officers and an ambulance attended, but the man - who has not been named - died at the scene.
Sgt Scott Gourlay said: "We are carrying out enquiries into the cause of this crash and we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has any information that may assist us."
