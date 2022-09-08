Nine-year-old fan hurt by flare at Celtic match
Police are investigating after a young fan was hurt after being hit by a flare before Celtic's match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
The nine-year-old supporter was taken to the medical room at Celtic Park for treatment and then transferred to hospital.
It is understood the incident took place near the Green Brigade section of the stadium where a pyrotechnic display was visible ahead of kick-off.
The child's condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the alert was raised at about 20:00.
"Police were advised that a young child had been injured after being struck by a pyrotechnic flare within Celtic Park," she said.
"The child was attended to by medical staff then due to attend a local hospital for further treatment."
No further details were available and police said inquiries were ongoing.
Glasgow City council said they would raise the matter with the club.
Celtic have been contacted for comment.