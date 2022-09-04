Former Glasgow Labour leader Malcolm Cunning dies aged 65
- Published
The former leader of Glasgow Labour, councillor Malcolm Cunning, has died following a short period in hospital.
Mr Cunning, 65, served as a councillor in the city for almost 20 years.
He represented Labour for Linn Ward on Glasgow City Council and was the leader of Glasgow Labour from 2019 until earlier this year.
His death was announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said Mr Cunning "loved Glasgow and he loved our party".
Mr Cunning was appointed as a bailie after his party came within one seat of defeating the SNP in Glasgow during the local government elections in May this year.
The Glasgow Labour group said they were "hugely shocked and saddened" at the news of his death on Sunday morning, and paid tribute to a "kind and decent man, with a passion for his family, history and education".
Mr Sarwar said on Twitter: "Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died.
"He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.
"He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "very sad to hear this news".
Ms Sturgeon said: "I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency.
"He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues."