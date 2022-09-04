Teenager reported after alleged hit-and-run in Glasgow
A teenager has been reported for a motoring offence after an alleged hit-and-run in Glasgow city centre.
Police were called to High Street at about 15:30 on Saturday after reports that a man had been struck by a car.
The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital and the road was cordoned off.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said a driver "subsequently identified himself to police". He added: "An 18-year-old man will be reported for a motoring offence."
People with information or personal footage that might help the investigation have been asked to contact police via the non-emergency line.
