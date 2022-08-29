Police probe after car smashes through Ayrshire shopfront
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car smashed through a shopfront in Ayrshire.
A man was seen running from the black Audi TT which crashed into the Spar in Crosshouse at around 01:25 on Monday.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Holland said: "Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are in their early stages and any information could prove vital."
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
DS Holland added: "There will be extra patrols in the area, as officers investigate the incident and engage with the local community."