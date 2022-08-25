Life on the Glasgow street named third coolest in the world
By Katy Scott
BBC Scotland news website
- Published
A Glasgow street has been ranked the third coolest in the world, according to Time Out magazine.
The stretch of Great Western Road between St George's Cross and the Botanic Gardens came third in a 33-strong list in the travel and entertainment publication.
Montreal's Rue Wellington claimed the top spot, with Gertrude Street in Melbourne in second place.
But Glasgow defeated the offerings from London, Barcelona and New York.
The magazine quizzed 20,000 people and local experts for its list. But do the people of Great Western Road really think it is the third coolest in the world?
Many business owners guessed a cooler road might exist in Tokyo or Los Angeles - but these streets didn't even crack the top 10.
Soni Ferguson, who has owned the Great Western Cafe for nearly 12 years, has watched the area develop.
She said: "There's lots of students, as well as a lot of professionals who have chosen to stay.
"I've watched customers go from first year to their graduate job.
"It's a really good area, transport links are great, it's a wee bit quieter and it's a wee bit cheaper than completely diving into the west end.
"You've got a massive age range as well, with different cultures and backgrounds."
Time Out praised Great Western Road's wealth of shops and hospitality on offer.
Gavin Suttie, restaurant manager at Bar Brett, agreed.
He said: "There's our small natural wine bar, a Michelin Star restaurant, cosy pubs, wine shops, continental grocery stores and cafes.
"There's something for everything and people here don't seem to take themselves too seriously.
"On a nice sunny day - when it happens - more big outdoor areas could make it a lot better, as well as improving the general cleanliness of the street."
But Thomas Wood - of beer, wine and spirit shop Valhalla's Goat - thought Glasgow had more to offer.
He said: "I wouldn't say it's the coolest part of Glasgow. Shawlands is cooler than Great Western Road.
"But you do get a lot of interesting people who have stayed here for 30 or 40 years, and the pubs are good."
Fellow wine merchant Matt Robin added: "Most of the shops are independent and a bit different.
"There aren't a lot of the usual big brand names."
Time Out credited the "inexpensive Neapolitan pizzas and beer schooners" at Paesano as one of the highlights on the road.
Assistant manager Fiona Ballantine said: "I haven't been to that many places in the world, but I would say it's up there in Scotland.
"It's got a lot of character and it's quite aesthetic with the churches and fancy bars.
"Traffic and parking is a negative though."
However Marie Hughes, manager of takeaway 727 Fast Foods, disagreed.
She said: "It's all changed. This part of Glasgow used to be a lot busier but it's gone downhill.
"I think they've taken everything away from this end and taken it down to Finnieston."
The inexpensive takeaway neighbours Michelan Star restaurant Cail Bruich, where the chef's tasting menu could set customers back £125.
Convenience store Disqu Blu has served locals in the heart of Great Western Road for decades.
Abdul Haq,75, has owned the convenience shop for 42 years.
He said: "It used to be very cool, but it's changed now. It makes me sad to see how it's changed.
"There used to be lots of different shops and lots of students would come in for stationery.
"Now people just want to go for a coffee down the street and then leave. But I do like the area, it's a good place to work."
Sandy MacMillan, co-owner of craft beer pub Inn Deep, said the road has "retained a quirkiness" that other streets might not have.
The underground pub has outdoor seating dotted alongside the River Kelvin.
He added: "I lived on Byres Road which was very much just the same shops and more hipster-y.
"But Great Western Road is a wee bit different and alternative.
"You walk down it and you see something different everyday."
When asked if Great Western Road is really the third coolest street globally, Usave owner Aurangzeb Khaliq said: "It's not anymore.
"Like before, maybe 10 years ago, it was busy. But passing trade, no, it's very hard.
"Parking is a problem. At the busy times, you can't park. By 9:30am, it's full."
Amelia Sulhunt and Barry Nicholson have owned vegan cafe Serenity Now on Great Western Road for five years.
Mr Nicholson said: "It's between the West End and the City Centre, but it doesn't have the bad aspects of either of them.
"The City Centre now has become a bit run down and the West End is getting more and more expensive."
"There's a nice community around here and Woodlands in general.
"I don't know if I would say it's the coolest street ever though."