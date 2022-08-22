North Lanarkshire bin collections axed as drivers do school bus runs
Recycling bin collections have been suspended in North Lanarkshire as lorry drivers are redeployed to drive school buses.
It comes after Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) failed to find bus drivers for more than 40 primary and secondary school routes in time for the start of term last week.
The staff shake-up means blue bin collections will halt for three weeks.
The council has apologised to affected residents.
It announced on Sunday that drivers who currently transport additional support needs (ASN) children will drive a recently procured fleet of 10 coaches.
Blue bin lorry drivers will be redeployed to drive ASN pupils and an escort will be provided.
The recycling collections will be suspended until 12 September.
The council has asked residents to dispose of paper and card in their general waste bins or take it to a recycling centre, if possible.
A spokesperson said: "The council has secured additional buses for transport to and from mainstream schools from today (Monday 22 August) and is supplying trained and correctly qualified drivers to support SPT for some routes. Every bus will have either a driver or escort on board who is a member of the PVG scheme.
"The numbers of pupils affected has reduced and we are working with SPT to secure the remaining routes.
"The redeployment of some of our drivers means we have taken the decision to suspend our household blue bin service, which collects paper and cardboard.
"This means that households will only miss one of their blue bin collections over the next three weeks. There will be additional capacity at our recycling centres to accommodate residents using them for paper and card."
Further disruption is expected in the coming days as North Lanarkshire waste and recycling workers represented by both Unison and the GMB go on strike.
'Unacceptable'
The school bus routes were cancelled on Tuesday, the day before pupils returned to class.
SPT apologised and said it was trying to secure transport on a temporary emergency basis for pupils.
North Lanarkshire Council complained that SPT only informed the council of the issue the night before schools reopened and branded it "wholly unacceptable."
SPT said several bus operators had declined approved and awarded contracts at short notice.
Taxi contractors for ASN schools also withdrew from their contracts at short notice due to a lack of qualified drivers.