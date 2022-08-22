North Lanarkshire bin collections axed as drivers do school bus runs
Recycling bin collections have been suspended in North Lanarkshire as lorry drivers are redeployed to drive school buses.
It comes after Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) failed to find bus drivers for more than 40 primary and secondary school routes in time for the start of term last week.
The staff shake-up means blue bin collections will halt for three weeks.
The council has apologised to affected residents.
It announced on Sunday that drivers who currently transport additional support needs (ASN) children will drive a recently procured fleet of 10 coaches.
Blue bin lorry drivers will be redeployed to drive ASN pupils and an escort will be provided.
The recycling collections will be suspended until 12 September.
North Lanarkshire Council said fewer than 180 pupils would be affected by transport issues this week and said it was continuing to work with SPT to resolve the issue.
It added: "During this time, residents are asked not to present their blue bins for collection. Please either dispose of paper and card in your general waste bin or, if possible, take it to a recycling centre.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this temporary suspension of service will cause."
Further disruption is expected in the coming days as North Lanarkshire waste and recycling workers represented by both Unison and the GMB go on strike.
'Unacceptable'
The school bus routes were cancelled on Tuesday, the day before pupils returned to class.
SPT apologised and said it was trying to secure transport on a temporary emergency basis for pupils.
North Lanarkshire Council complained that SPT only informed the council of the issue the night before schools reopened and branded it "wholly unacceptable."
SPT said several bus operators had declined approved and awarded contracts at short notice.
Taxi contractors for ASN schools also withdrew from their contracts at short notice due to a lack of qualified drivers.