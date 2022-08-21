Three killed after collision between car and HGV
- Published
Three men have died after the car they were travelling in was in collision with a HGV in Argyll and Bute.
Police said the accident happened on the A828 Oban to Fort William road, near Castle Stalker in the Appin area, at about 14:30 on Friday.
No details about the men, who were in a silver Honda Civic, have been released.
A fourth man, who was also travelling in the car, was was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.
Officers said a 47-year-old man, understood to be the driver of the black HGV, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.
Sgt Kevin Craig said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased men.
"I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as officers attended the scene and carried out their inquiries.
"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash and would ask anyone with information, or who witnessed anything, to contact officers."
Fatal accidents
The fatalities are the latest in a series of deaths on Scotland's roads in recent days.
On Tuesday an 81-year-old man died following a three-vehicle crash in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.
Two days later a 60-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were killed after their cars collided on the A82 near Spean Bridge, in the Highlands.
On Friday a 41-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in a crash with a truck on the A7 near Stow, in the Borders.
And on Saturday a 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his van was involved in a crash near Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.