Pedestrian critical after being struck by bus in Glasgow
- Published
A pedestrian is critically ill after he was struck by a bus in Glasgow city centre.
Police said the accident happened on Midland Street, at its junction with Jamaica Street, at about 13:45 on Saturday.
The 40-year-old man is undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Officers said the driver of the bus was not injured and the street reopened about seven hours later.
Sgt Ryan McAuley said: "The area was quite busy at the time of the crash and I am appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
"I am keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch."
