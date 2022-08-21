Driver, 73, dies after van crash near Newton Mearns

A man has died after his van was involved in a crash in East Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A77, near Newton Mearns, at about 17:15 on Saturday.

The 73-year-old driver of the Ford Transit was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the collision, close to Greenhaggs Recycling Centre.

Sgt Paul Mellis said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We know that a number of motorists and members of the public stopped to assist at the scene, prior to emergency services arriving, and I would ask anyone who has not spoken to police to please get in touch."

