Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by bus in Glasgow
A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Glasgow city centre.
Police Scotland said the collision happened in the Midland Street area at about 13:55.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and motorists were asked to use alternative routes.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed or has any information about the incident to contact them.
