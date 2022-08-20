Man, 81, dies following three-vehicle crash
- Published
An 81-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.
Police said the accident happened on the A721 Kilncadzow Road, near its junction with Leemuir Farm, in Carluke, at about 15:40 on Tuesday.
The Toyota Aygo driver, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of a grey Peugeot was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Officers said she was later discharged after treatment.
The male driver of the third car, a white Audi, was not injured.
Sgt Roy McCarney said: "A number of members of the public came to help those involved in the crash and we have spoken to most of them, however, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened and who has not yet been in touch with police.
"I am particularly keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash or the area before hand if possible."