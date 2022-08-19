Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
- Published
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire.
Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine.
The incident, which happened at about 20:45 on Thursday, involved a Ford Transit which was being driven by a 56-year-old man.
The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
Officers urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "This is a busy area and I am aware that a number of people stopped to assist.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area shortly before the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation to speak to officers."