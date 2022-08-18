Larkhall man jailed for killing friend in row after gaming session
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight years for killing his friend when they had a argument after playing on a PlayStation together.
Dale Gardiner, 25, fatally stabbed 23-year-old William Wardrop at his home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.
Gardiner was convicted of culpable homicide under provocation following a trial in June.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.
Gardiner, who was originally accused of murder before being convicted of the lesser charge, claimed he was acting in self-defence during the incident in the early hours of 22 May 2020.
The men had been together at Gardiner's then home on Riverside Road where they spent time on the games console.
Another man there said things were "friendly enough" before the pair got into a row.
Despite the argument calming at one stage, the victim was fatally stabbed.
Mr Wardrop was able to stagger away before collapsing. He was pronounced dead in hospital despite paramedics fighting to save him for 40 minutes.
Devastated family
Judge Lady Rae said Gardiner did not start a fight, but had delivered a single blow causing the death.
"There are a number of mitigatory factors in this unusual case," she told the court. "You have a minor previous conviction, which I will ignore.
"However, what I cannot ignore is that a young man lost his life through your actions.
"His family have been devastated by that loss."
In a statement issued at the time of his murder, Mr Wardrop's family said: "William was a much-loved dad, brother and fiancé who will be sadly missed by us all.
"He will remain forever in our hearts."