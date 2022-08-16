Police seize cannabis farm worth £800,000 in Patna
- Published
Police have discovered a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £800,000 in Patna, East Ayrshire.
Officers seized the drug cultivation after executing a warrant at a property in the village on Monday.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Det Insp Grant Currie urged anyone with any information to contact police, adding that officers were using "every tool and tactic" to disrupt the supply of drugs in communities.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.