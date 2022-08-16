Cameron House: Inquiry shown CCTV of moment fire takes hold
A fatal accident inquiry has been shown footage of the moments a fire took hold in a cupboard at Cameron House Hotel.
The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort claimed two lives in 2017.
Night porter Christopher O'Malley discovered the flames in the concierge cupboard - where he had left a bag of ash next to kindling and newspapers.
Darren Robinson, the night manager at the time, said leaving the ash was "not something he would have done" as it was a fire risk.
The inquiry, held at Paisley Sheriff Court, will determine whether any lessons can be learned to minimise the risk of future deaths.
The blaze tore through the hotel on the morning of 18 December 2017, claiming the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38.
Mr Robinson told the inquiry he did not know the plastic bag of ash had been put in the cupboard until he saw the CCTV footage.
When the source of the fire was found, he put down his fire marshal pack and list of guests, and picked up a fire extinguisher.
But he told the court that at this point he felt there "was no point", adding "it was too big and it was more important to get people out."
A member of the public can also be seen in the footage trying to fight the fire with an extinguisher.Seconds later, Mr Robinson dialled 999 from his mobile phone, a call which was played to the inquiry on Monday.
He had activated the hotel's full alarm after smoke was detected on a fire control panel at reception.
Mark Stewart QC, acting for O'Malley - who later admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act - told the court his client was a "conscientious" and "diligent employee".
He said to Mr Robinson: "When that alarm went off you asked Mr O'Malley to go and investigate. That's what we saw happening on the video as he rushed out in the reception area slightly ahead of you.
When smoke was detected, staff had three minutes to work out the cause, and the inquiry was told O'Malley's actions were "instrumental" in making the decision for Mr Robinson to trigger the full alarm.
The inquiry also heard that O'Malley had told Mr Robinson the ash bins were full and that the night manager had emailed other staff at the hotel requesting that the bins be emptied.
On Monday the inquiry heard hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into the burning building to save a young family.
Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson died in the fire. They had been on a winter break at the hotel in West Dunbartonshire.
Cameron House was ordered to pay £500,000 after admitting to breaches of fire safety rules and O'Malley was given a community payback order.
The Crown Office initially said an FAI was not needed because the circumstances of the fatalities had been established - but a review overturned the decision after Mrs Midgley, from Pudsey in Leeds, called for wider lessons to be learned.
A coroner in England ruled that the couple were unlawfully killed and raised concerns that he had not been allowed access to documents and CCTV footage by Scottish authorities.
The FAI is expected to last about three weeks.