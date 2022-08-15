Man who stabbed ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill jailed
- Published
A man who murdered his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years.
Michael Dorey, 48, attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant, 54, at her home in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2021.
One of her daughters found her body after failed attempts to contact her.
Sentencing Dorey, Lord Arthurson said the attack, though unplanned, was "brutal and ferocious in both its savagery and scale".
Dorey pled guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, although he said he could not remember carrying out the killing.
The judge cut the minimum term from 20 years due to the guilty plea.
Dorey had previously been the partner of Jacqueline's 36-year-old daughter Tracey Grant although kept in touch with the family.
He had gone to Jacqueline Grant's flat on the day of the murder and spoke about plans to build a table for her.
Two of her other daughters were also there with everyone in "good spirits".
Dorey and Jacqueline Grant were eventually left alone at about 00:30.
He left 20 minutes later and was spotted walking in Maryhill carrying a rucksack with a towel around his hand.
'Covered in blood'
Prosecutor Margaret Barron said he later told a medic he had been the victim of an "unprovoked attack" by an "unknown person".
In the meantime, another of Ms Grant's daughter's, Danielle Grant, had been trying to contact her mother and eventually went to her home.
Ms Barron said: "She saw her mother lying on the hallway floor covered in blood."
A knife was then found under her body.
Ms Grant - who had health and mobility issues - died from stab wounds to the neck. The court heard pathologists noted a total of 34 wounds to the body.
Dorey, of the city's Dennistoun, was traced and initially claimed to police he had not seen Ms Grant since January 2021.
However, DNA and blood marks linked him to the crime.
The court heard Dorey was "distraught" about what had happened.