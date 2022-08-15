Cameron House fire FAI begins with minute's silence
A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into a fire at Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond has started with a minute's silence in memory of the two victims.
The blaze at the luxury resort claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, on 18 December 2017.
The couple were on a winter break at the hotel in West Dunbartonshire.
Paisley Sheriff Court was read a statement by Mr Midgley's mother, which described them as soulmates who were made for each other.
She added her son was a family orientated, gregarious and popular young man who lit up every room.
Jane Midgley's statement said her family had suffered almost five years of torture and that she hoped lessons would be learned so the men did not die in vain.
Her loved ones wept and comforted each other as the statement was read out.
The inquiry was told: "Losing a child is heart-breaking and I will never be able to come to terms with it or accept that Simon has gone. Every waking hour I live through what has happened that day, seeing Simon's face.
"The thought of how he must have felt when he was trapped in that building, fighting to get out, tortures me. He must have been so frightened and I feel tremendous guilt that I was not there to help him."
The inquiry will determine whether any lessons can be learned to minimise the risk of future deaths.
What lessons can be learned?
By Katie Hunter, reporting from the inquiry
Arriving at Paisley Sheriff Court this morning, Jane Midgley described the last four years and eight months as soul destroying.
Ever since the criminal case concluded at the beginning of last year she has been calling for an FAI.
She still has questions about what happened on the morning of 18 December 2017 at Cameron House.
Why didn't Simon and his partner Richard Dyson make it out of the hotel? What lessons can be learned so a similar tragedy never happens again?
Mrs Midgley, who is from Leeds in West Yorkshire, plans to attend every day of the inquiry and hopes her many questions will be answered in courtroom number eight.
The inquiry heard that post mortem examinations on both men found they died from inhalation of smoke fire gases, caused by the hotel fire, suggesting they were alive during the blaze.
Mr Dyson was declared dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service, while Mr Midgley died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
The inquiry also heard from Darren Robinson, who was the hotel's night manager at the time.
The 36-year-old said fire and heat alarms were located across the property - and explained if one went off he would have three minutes to investigate the detection before it went to a full alarm.
The fire started after night porter Christopher O'Malley placed a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard containing kindling and newspapers.
Cameron House was ordered to pay £500,000 after admitting to breaches of fire safety rules.
O'Malley admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act and was given a community payback order.
The Crown Office initially said an FAI was not needed because the circumstances of the fatalities had been established - but a review overturned the decision after Mrs Midgley called for wider lessons to be learned.
A coroner in England ruled that the couple were unlawfully killed and raised concerns that he had not been allowed access to documents and CCTV footage by Scottish authorities.
The FAI is expected to last around three weeks.