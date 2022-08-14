In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
- Published
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow.
Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third.
Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle as kilt-clad competitors flooded Glasgow Green.
The event marked the first Worlds competition since 2019.
The crowd watched 146 bands and thousands of pipers and drummers compete over the two days.
The nations represented in this year's line-up included Austria, Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and the USA. For the first time, a pipe band from Argentina competed.
Glasgow, a Unesco City of Music, first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships in 1948 and has been the host city for the event every year since 1986.
Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren was Chieftain of this year's championships.
She said: "I'm proud to have served as Chieftain and would like to thank the bands and spectators from all over the world who came to Glasgow.
"It has been wonderful to have the Worlds back at Glasgow Green and the carnival atmosphere that it brings with it.
"Congratulations to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band on being crowned World Champions and to all the musicians who took part in this thrilling competition."
Kevin Reilly, chairman of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said nothing compared to the competition in terms of atmosphere and the high standard of performance.
He said: "This is the pinnacle of pipe band competition which musicians work tirelessly towards for months, and it shows. Once again, this weekend has produced some truly memorable performances. "
The event also showcased Scottish food and drink for the overseas visitors.
Next year's World Pipe Band Championships will be back at Glasgow Green on 18 and 19 August 2023.
