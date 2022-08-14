In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned

The moment Field Marshall Montgomery found out they had won the world championshipsJeff J Mitchell
The moment Field Marshall Montgomery found out they had won

The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow.

Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third.

Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle as kilt-clad competitors flooded Glasgow Green.

The event marked the first Worlds competition since 2019.

Emotions were high as the winners were crowned at the prestigious event

The crowd watched 146 bands and thousands of pipers and drummers compete over the two days.

The nations represented in this year's line-up included Austria, Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and the USA. For the first time, a pipe band from Argentina competed.

Glasgow, a Unesco City of Music, first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships in 1948 and has been the host city for the event every year since 1986.

Thousands of pipers, old and young, massed on the city green space on Friday and Saturday
Glasgow Green was covered in kilts during the two-day event

Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren was Chieftain of this year's championships.

She said: "I'm proud to have served as Chieftain and would like to thank the bands and spectators from all over the world who came to Glasgow.

"It has been wonderful to have the Worlds back at Glasgow Green and the carnival atmosphere that it brings with it.

"Congratulations to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band on being crowned World Champions and to all the musicians who took part in this thrilling competition."

Band members cool down in the sunshine between performances
Others enjoyed a refreshing pint in the shade of the trees on Glasgow Green

Kevin Reilly, chairman of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said nothing compared to the competition in terms of atmosphere and the high standard of performance.

He said: "This is the pinnacle of pipe band competition which musicians work tirelessly towards for months, and it shows. Once again, this weekend has produced some truly memorable performances. "

The event also showcased Scottish food and drink for the overseas visitors.

Next year's World Pipe Band Championships will be back at Glasgow Green on 18 and 19 August 2023.

More than 140 bands gave it their all to compete for the coveted title of world champions
Team work kept the music going on one of the warmest weekends of the summer

