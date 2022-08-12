Cyclist killed in crash with van in North Ayrshire is named
A cyclist who died after he was involved in a crash with a van in North Ayrshire has been named by police.
He was 32-year-old Euan Thomson.
Mr Thomson was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A760 between Kilbirnie and Largs on Wednesday morning.
The 37-year-old male driver of the white Mercedes van was not injured. A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and renewed an appeal for witnesses to get in touch.
