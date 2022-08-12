Cyclist killed in crash with van in North Ayrshire is named

Euan ThomsonPolice Scotland
Euan Thomson died after crashing on the A760 between Kilbirnie and Largs on Wednesday morning

A cyclist who died after he was involved in a crash with a van in North Ayrshire has been named by police.

He was 32-year-old Euan Thomson.

Mr Thomson was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A760 between Kilbirnie and Largs on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old male driver of the white Mercedes van was not injured. A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and renewed an appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics