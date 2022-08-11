Rico Quitongo tribunal: Airdrieonians director denies racism issue at club
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
- Published
A director of Airdrieonians has denied suggestions that the football club has an issue with racism among its supporters.
Paul Hetherington, who is also a board member of the SPFL, was giving evidence at a tribunal.
Former Airdrieonians player, Rico Quitongo, has accused him and the club of racial discrimination.
The 22-year-old claimed he was racially abused by an Airdrie fan during a game against Queens Park last September.
An employment tribunal is examining how the incident was handled. The club has denied the player's claims.
Airdrieonians carried out an investigation that was dropped due to "insufficient evidence."
Ku Klux Klan outfits
On day five of the tribunal, Mr Hetherington was asked if he was aware of reports that some Airdrie fans wore Ku Klux Klan outfits during a match against Gretna in 2006.
Mr Hetherington said he only knew about it after reading about it in the media.
Mr Allison, representing Mr Quitongo then asked the director if he was aware of a picture of an Airdrie fan giving a Nazi salute under a banner that read "Make Airdrie Great again".
Mr Hetherington said the individual had been identified and banned, adding that the club has a zero tolerance approach to racism and discrimination.
He also responded to questions about the far right activist, Tommy Robinson, attending an Airdrie match and some fans chanting his name and posing for selfies.
Asked why fans would be chanting Tommy Robinson's name, Mr Hetherington replied: "I don't know."
Asked if this fitted with the club's zero tolerance approach to discrimination, Mr Hetherington said he could not stop people coming to matches.
Mr Allison also questioned the director about not reporting previous allegations of racism to the police and the footballing authorities.
'Hotch potch of an investigation'
He responded by saying he and his fellow directors were new to football ownership and were not aware of the rules.
"You bury these allegations, don't you?" asked Mr Allison.
Mr Hetherington responded by saying: "That suits your narrative - that's not correct."
The club's investigation of the Rico Quitongo allegations were also criticised.
"There were no witness statements taken, no records of who was spoken to," Mr Allison said. "This sounds like a hotch potch of an investigation."
"We're not BP - we are a small first division football club," said Mr Hetherington.
Earlier, Mr Hetherington admitted that when he took over the club four years ago there was a "toxic atmosphere" at some matches.
"Around 20/30 fans were shouting abuse at young players and were asked to stop or leave," he said.
"We have a family section and it's a totally different atmosphere now."
The tribunal is expected to conclude by the end of the month.