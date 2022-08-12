Crews fight fire at butcher shop in Strathaven
- Published
Two people have been hurt in a fire at a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire.
The blaze was reported in Green Street, Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said two people were passed to the care of the ambulance service.
Six appliances were required to bring the fire under control. Photographs posted on social media showed flames engulfing the two-story building in the centre of the town.
Local people reported the blaze at Ann Davidson Butchers.
Roads around the centre of Strathaven remain closed.
South Lanarkshire Council said Green Street was closed between Waterside and Common Green, with a diversion in place from the A71 through the B7078, Larkhall, Hamilton and the A713.
Neighbours told BBC Scotland they heard what sounded like an explosion and then saw a column of smoke rising.
Another posted that they had heard a bang followed by popping sounds.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted at 23:39 to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven.
"The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.
"Firefighters transferred two casualties to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and then worked to contain the fire.
"Crews are presently working to extinguish some remaining pockets of fire."