No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast
No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year.
Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been investigating the cause of the explosion on 18 October.
On Tuesday it confirmed it would not be seeking to prosecute anyone or any company over the incident.
In a statement, a spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident.
"Having investigated it fully, the HSE will be taking no further action."
The safety body gave no further information as to what their inquiry concluded was the cause of the explosion.
Four properties were caught up in the blast.
A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A 47-year-old man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while an 11-year-old boy was treated in the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.
In May, residents of Gorse Park told BBC Scotland they wanted answers over the cause of the serious explosion.
Neighbours said they had had been forced to pay for damage to cars and their homes because insurance companies would not pay out until the cause was known.
The blast site remained fenced off with three of the four worst-affected houses demolished and one standing empty.