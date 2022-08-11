Man admits stabbing ex-partner's mother to death in Maryhill
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his ex-partner's mother by stabbing her more than 30 times at her home in Glasgow.
Michael Dorey attacked mother-of-four Jacqueline Grant in Maryhill in April last year.
One of the 54-year-old's daughters found her body after failed attempts to contact her.
Dorey, 48, pled guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday.
Prosecutor Margaret Barron said Dorey had previously been the partner of Jacqueline's 36-year-old daughter Tracey Grant.
He had gone to Jacqueline Grant's flat on the day of the murder and spoke about plans to build a table for her.
Her other daughters were also there with everyone in "good spirits".
'A bit outspoken'
However, at one stage, Dorey was said to be "angry" and "a bit outspoken" about his ex Tracey Grant being in a new relationship.
Dorey and Jacqueline Grant were eventually left alone at about 00:30.
Dorey left 20 minutes later and was spotted walking in Maryhill carrying a rucksack with a towel around his hand.
A passer-by asked if he was ok, but he replied: "I do not think so."
Dorey later stated he had been stabbed by an unknown person.
Later that day, Ms Grant's daughter Danielle visited the flat as she could not reach her mother on the phone.
Ms Barron said: "Danielle walked further into the hall and turned towards the living room.
"She saw her mother lying on the hallway floor covered in blood."
No memory of offence
A knife was later found under her body.
The court heard Jacqueline Grant- who had health and mobility issues - died from stab wounds to the neck. She had a total of 34 wounds.
Dorey initially told police he had not seen Jacqueline since January 2021, but his DNA was found on the knife and his victim's blood was found on his clothes.
Donald Findlay QC, defending said: "The central problem in this case has been the fact Michael Dorey has no memory at all of the offence.
"There is no reason at all that I can find out as to why these events occurred, but occur they did.
"He was on reasonable terms with his former partner and the rest of the family. He regarded Jacqueline Grant as a kind of mother-in-law.
"He cannot shy away from the level of violence involved."