Dalmuir care home fire could have devastated lives, says council leader
A major fire at a former care home could have devastated the homes and lives of nearby residents, a council leader has said.
Homes were evacuated as firefighters tackled the blaze in the building in Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, on Saturday night.
No-one was hurt in the incident.
Martin Rooney, leader of West Dunbartonshire Council, praised emergency workers and local authority staff for their response to the fire.
"This was a major fire and, had it not been for the swift actions of emergency services, could have devastated the homes and lives of the residents whose properties are in close proximity to the site," he said.
Emergency crews were on the scene at Ottawa Crescent within minutes of the alarm being raised at 21:36.
Nearby Clydemuir Primary School was opened as an evacuation centre.
Mr Ronney said the fire was a "shining example" of council staff going "above and beyond" for residents in West Dunbartonshire.
The council leader said: "The Neighbourhood Team were on site within minutes and played a key role in keeping residents updated and supporting Police.
"We had staff there until the early hours of the morning and back on site again on Sunday to offer support.
The site of the fire - a former HSCP care home, Frank Downie House - was vacated 19 months ago and recently sold to a developer.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.
"Crews remained in attendance until the evening of 7 August as they worked to make the area safe.
"There were no reported casualties."